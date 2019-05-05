Cyclone Fani Situation Report - 4 (4 May, 2019)

1. Situation overview:

The cyclonic storm Fani over Faridpur-Dhaka region has weakened into a land deep depression owing to which cautionary signal at maritime ports have been lowered to 3. As the Met Department says, the storm is likely to move in a northnortheasterly direction further inland. Under its influence the sky remains overcast and rain/thunder showers with gusty/squally wind is continuing at many places over the country. Under its influence of the land deep depression gusty/squally wind with the speed of about 50-60 kph is likely at many places over the country and about 40-50 kph is likely over north bay.

Following the onslaught of the cyclonic storm, there have been incidents of sporadic damages and causalities in different districts. According to quick assessment by the Government there are information of damaged houses in Khulna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Barguna, Barisal, Noakhali, Feni and Bhola districts.

1. Red Cross Red Crescent Action:

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society’s (BDRCS) Action:

BDRCS has been consistently monitoring the situation since the beginning of the depression formed in the Bay.