Cyclone Fani Situation Report - 4 (4 May, 2019)
1. Situation overview:
The cyclonic storm Fani over Faridpur-Dhaka region has weakened into a land deep depression owing to which cautionary signal at maritime ports have been lowered to 3. As the Met Department says, the storm is likely to move in a northnortheasterly direction further inland. Under its influence the sky remains overcast and rain/thunder showers with gusty/squally wind is continuing at many places over the country. Under its influence of the land deep depression gusty/squally wind with the speed of about 50-60 kph is likely at many places over the country and about 40-50 kph is likely over north bay.
Following the onslaught of the cyclonic storm, there have been incidents of sporadic damages and causalities in different districts. According to quick assessment by the Government there are information of damaged houses in Khulna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Barguna, Barisal, Noakhali, Feni and Bhola districts.
1. Red Cross Red Crescent Action:
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society’s (BDRCS) Action:
BDRCS has been consistently monitoring the situation since the beginning of the depression formed in the Bay.
All the Unit offices took necessary preparation to respond to the disaster.
RCY volunteers together with CPP volunteers engaged in evacuation of vulnerable people to shelters. - NDRT members are ready at NHQ to be deployed whenever needed.
4 needs assessment team of BDRCS and Movement partners are standby to be deployed to the most affected districts for initial/ rapid assessments on damage and needs.
BDRCS Units distributed dry food in some of the shelters to support government arrangement
An appreciation letter to be issued in favor of all Units worked hard to help the vulnerable people.
BDRCS will keep collecting damage information until tomorrow the 5th May with the control room opened. And then it will decide the response/ early recovery option for the affected areas.