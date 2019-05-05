Cyclone Fani Situation Report - 3 (3 May, 2019)

1. Situation overview:

According to AP-New Delhi news, Cyclone Fani made landfall on India’s eastern coast on Friday as a grade 5 storm, lashing beaches with rain and wind gusting up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour. The India Meteorological Department said the “extremely severe” cyclone in the Bay of Bengal hit the coastal state of Odisha around 8 a.m., and was forecast to weaken to a “very severe” storm as it moved north-northeast toward the Indian state of West Bengal.

Meanwhile special weather bulletin-35 of Bangladesh Meteorological Department informs that the very severe cyclonic storm “Fani” (pronunciation: Foni) moved north-northeastwards, weakened slightly and lies over coastal Odisha and adjoining northwest bay (near lat. 20.5°n, long. 86.1°e) as a very severe cyclonic storm at 03 pm today (03 may 2019) and was about 445 km southwest of Mongla port, 495 km southwest of Payra port, 660 km west of Cox’s Bazar port and 660 km west of Chattogram Port. It is likely to move in a NorthNortheasterly direction further over Odisha-West Bengal coastal area, reach Khulna and adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh by midnight of 03 may 2019. Khulna and adjoining southwestern coastal region of Bangladesh has been experiencing the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm “fani” from morning of today (03 may 2019). Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kms of the storm center is about 140 kph rising to 160 kph in gusts/ squalls. Following this weather forecast, BMD has advised to hoist warning signals as follows:

Danger Signal Number seven ( R) seven for maritime ports of Mongla and Payra - Danger Signal Number seven ( R) seven for Coastal districts of Bhola, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars.

Dander Signal Number Six (R) Six for the maritime port of Chattogram.

Danger Signal Number six (R) Six for coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars.

Local Signal Number Four (R ) four for maritime port of Cox’s Bazar.

Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm “Fani” and the new moon phase, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

Apart from the coastal districts, Jhenaidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Kushtia, Pabna, Natore, Sirajgan, Tangail, Bogra, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Sherpur potentially to be the path of the cyclone and might be affected by the impact (according to IMD prediction).

The cyclone caused an intensely cloudy sky and short gust of rains accompanied gusty winds in Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Satkhira, Bhola districts. It is likely to cause more rains from now onwards.

According to BDRCS control room information, 1 woman has been died by falling tree in Thanpur Union under Sadar Upazila of Bagerhat District.