Cyclone Fani Situation Report -1

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin-25 , the very severe cyclonic storm “FANI” (ECP:970 hPa) (pronunciation Foni) over west-central bay and adjoining area moved northwestwards further over the same area and was centered about 1235 KM southwest of Chattogram port, 1190 km Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1095 km southwest of Mongla port and 1100 km southwest of Payra port at 12noon today the 1st May 2019. It is likely to intensify further and move in a north/ northwesterly direction. Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 KMs of the storm center is about 160 KPH rising to 180 KPH in gusts. Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local warning signal No. Four (R).

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the bulletin saying “extremely severe” cyclonic storm will cross Odisha coast by Friday afternoon with a maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph and thus the Department has issued a “yellow warning” for the coast predicting heavy to very heavy rain in several areas.

As the cyclone track observed, there is a likelihood that after making landfall in Odisha coast, the cyclonic storm Fani moves further northwest hitting some southwestern and western districts of Bangladesh such as Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Jessore, Magura, Rajshahi and so on.