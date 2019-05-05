05 May 2019

Cyclone Fani - Communication tools for flood-affected areas

Report
from BBC Media Action, Shongjog
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original

By BBC Media Action

A range of communication materials have been produced by BBC Media Action, on behalf of Shongjog, targeted towards flood-affected communities. Agencies looking to respond following Cyclone Fani may find these tools useful - they are free to download and use by any humanitarian agency.

Tools are in Bangla and are appropriate for use throughout Bangladesh - but not within the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, where they are unlikely to be understood.

The following tools are available:

  • Audio messages - a selection of short messages suitable for micing or use on mobile phones. The messages cover advice about water purification, drowning, hygiene, water-borne diseases, snakebites, care of cattle and treatment of rainwater. There are also some specific messages around care of pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

  • Video messages - three short videos covering advice on personal hygiene, water purification and water-borne diseases

  • Infographics - 29 different infographics on a variety of topics that may be useful for flood-affected communities. The infographics could be printed as hand-outs, used as posters or distributed through social media.

Feedback is welcome on these products, and we would be interested to hear from any agency who has used them. Shongjog is also available to provide support and advice to any agency responding to the cyclone. Please contact hasanul.banna@bd.bbcmediaaction.org with any feedback or questions.

Some of these communication tools were originally produced under the Disasters and Emergencies Preparedness Programme, which was funded by the UK Department for International Development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.