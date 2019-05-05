Cyclone Fani - Communication tools for flood-affected areas

By BBC Media Action

A range of communication materials have been produced by BBC Media Action, on behalf of Shongjog, targeted towards flood-affected communities. Agencies looking to respond following Cyclone Fani may find these tools useful - they are free to download and use by any humanitarian agency.

Tools are in Bangla and are appropriate for use throughout Bangladesh - but not within the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, where they are unlikely to be understood.

The following tools are available:

Audio messages - a selection of short messages suitable for micing or use on mobile phones. The messages cover advice about water purification, drowning, hygiene, water-borne diseases, snakebites, care of cattle and treatment of rainwater. There are also some specific messages around care of pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

Video messages - three short videos covering advice on personal hygiene, water purification and water-borne diseases

Infographics - 29 different infographics on a variety of topics that may be useful for flood-affected communities. The infographics could be printed as hand-outs, used as posters or distributed through social media.

Feedback is welcome on these products, and we would be interested to hear from any agency who has used them. Shongjog is also available to provide support and advice to any agency responding to the cyclone. Please contact hasanul.banna@bd.bbcmediaaction.org with any feedback or questions.

Some of these communication tools were originally produced under the Disasters and Emergencies Preparedness Programme, which was funded by the UK Department for International Development.