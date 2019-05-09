09 May 2019

Cyclone Emergency Preparedness Update: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh | 05.05.2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 05 May 2019 View Original

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In support of the Government of Bangladesh, the humanitarian community in Cox’s Bazar has been engaging in preparedness for possible extreme weather affecting the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities, with Cyclone Fani focusing efforts in the end of April. Further cyclones are a probability this season: cyclone preparedness remains a key priority.

  • A 72-hour response plan for an extreme weather event has been agreed in Cox’s Bazar.

  • The plan specifies the approach to communications and access, defines a minimum assistance package and includes a distribution plan for the first wave of emergency response in case of an extreme weather event.

  • Distribution points covering defined catchment areas are in place, with stock prepositioned inside the Camps to ensure immediate supply.

  • Coordination between the local authorities (Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner’s Office, the Military, and line Ministries) and the humanitarian community actively took place during the week of 28 April, and is slated to continue to fine tune cyclone preparedness in the District.

  • The ongoing coordination includes developing a protocol for temporary relocation of refugees to host community facilities in case of an extreme weather event.

  • Sectors accelerated preparedness activities during the week beginning 28 April, including stepped up distribution of tie-down kits and messaging to communities on the weather forecast and response.

  • A lessons-learned exercise is planned for 8 May to reflect on the effectiveness of preparedness actions taken for Cyclone Fani.

