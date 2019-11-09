Cyclone BUBUL Situation Updates - Very High to High Risks for Bangladesh - Needs Assessment Working Group Updates (Version: 02, Date: 09 November 2019 (18.00 BST))
The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over northwest Bay of Bengal continued to move nearly northwards
Very high likelihood impact of very sever cyclonic storm over Southwestern district of Bangladesh from midnight of 09 November 2019.
Updates on Location and direction:
The current speed is 09 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered about 140 km eastnortheast of Paradip (Odisha), 85 km south of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), and 270 km westsouthwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh); About 445 km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 445 km west- southwest of cox’s bazar port, 240 km southwest of Mongla port and 275 km Southwest of payra port. It is likely to move in a north/northeasterly direction And may cross west bengal-khulna coast (near sundarban) by this midnight.
It is very likely to weaken gradually, move northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Bangladesh areas through Sundarbans delta by late evening/ night (between 2030 & 2330 hours BST) of 9th November as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph.
The coastal areas of Bangladesh It’s peripheral gusty/squally wind is affecting coastal belt.