Cyclone and Monsoon Preparedness - WFP Bangladesh

Background

Situated in the disaster-prone region of Bangladesh, Cox’s Bazar is extremely vulnerable to natural calamities. Owing to the low elevation of the shores, the region has faced catastrophic floods and cyclones in the last few decades.

Through its varied workstreams, WFP aims to implement tailored interventions as preparedness measures to ensure that at-risk communities are prepared for and resilient to monsoon (June – October) and cyclone (October – November, April – June) seasons.

WFP engages both at the local and national level with Government departments and ministries to strengthen the existing emergency preparedness and response mechanisms.