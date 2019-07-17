Cyclone and Monsoon Preparedness and Response I Stakeholder Workshop: Priority Areas for Disaster Risk Management in Cox’s Bazar, 2019 - 13th &14th March 2019

Workshop Objectives

To ensure that key Government of Bangladesh personnel and humanitarian agency staff are aware of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) structure and role adapted for the Rohingya camp environment and critical aspects of the camp cyclone response contingency planning. To identify follow-up actions for driving forward unresolved preparedness and contingency processes. To consult disaster risk reduction stakeholders on key priorities, vulnerable communities and principles for disaster risk management in Cox’s Bazar district.

Day 1: Cyclone Preparedness in the FDMN/Rohingya refugee Camps

Day one of the workshop gathered disaster preparedness and response practitioners and duty-bearers in the Government of Bangladesh and its partners in UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs to review and workshop solutions for strengthening cyclone preparedness in the Rohingya camps and nearby host communities.

Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mr. Shamshud Duoza noted that, during last year’s monsoon, more than fifty thousand people required relief. He expressed his expectation that cyclone and monsoon contingency planning, which would benefit the people at risk, would be discussed and improved at the workshop.

Lieutenant Colonel Iftekhar Ahmed, Commanding Officer, Field Regiment Artillery, Bangladesh Army, reflected that the armed forces are a key support of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in disaster response, and that the workshop would be important to support the coordinated effort in disaster scenarios in the camps.

Mr. Filip Papas, Senior Coordinator, Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), observed that cyclone risks in the Rohingya camps are unique, with some storm surge exposure and a large proportion of camp residents in danger of wind-borne debris injuries, landslides and flash floods. Managing this risk requires a robust coordination system to deliver humanitarian response in the aftermath. He noted that the previous joint workshops have structured preparedness and response plans for monsoon and cyclone events and expressed his expectation that this workshop would further enhance preparedness for response.

Mr. Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Secretary General, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) welcomed the joint initiative and briefly described how BDRCS, as auxiliary to the government, has been working in Rohingya response since 1978; as well as with UNHCR and over 30 partner Red Cross and Red Crescent national societies to respond in key areas including health, disaster risk reduction (DRR), and WASH.

Representing the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Mr. Ahmadul Haque, Director of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme welcomed all participants and presented the national CPP’s structure, role and its command structure. He described the expansion and adaptation of CPP procedures to the hilly inland environment and dense populations of the camps, including changes to the warning flag system. He also described CPP’s plans to have 100 volunteers and a CPP focal point in each of the 34 camps. Host community volunteers support the camp volunteers, having a good command of the Rohingya language and local knowledge.

To set a common starting point for the day’s discussion, Mr. Daniel Gilman of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Daniel Adriaens of ISCG, and Mr. Achala Navaratne of American Red Cross presented the findings of the 2018 cyclone preparedness lessons learnt exercise. It was noted that while considerable efforts have gone into enhancing reducing risk, there are no structures in the Rohingya camps which can withstand cyclonic winds (except the Camp in Charge offices and a handful of health clinics). The density of the camp settlement and fragility of household shelters create an environment where the camp population is extremely vulnerable to asset loss, injury and even death due to flying debris, landslide and flash flooding caused by cyclones.