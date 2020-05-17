Cyclone Amphan - communication tools and resources for outside Rohingya camps

The following tools and resources are designed to support communication with communities throughout Bangladesh regarding cyclone Amphan. Tools reflect changes to the standard procedures for evacuation, which have been introduced given additional risks related to Covid-19.

The tools below are NOT suitable for use with the Rohingya community in Cox's Bazar. Different advice applies in that area and tools specifically designed for use with the Rohingya community can be found on a different page.

1: Guidance documents for use outside Rohingya camps (for practitioners - NOT for general dissemination to the public):

2: Audio tools for use through micing or via radio, outside Rohingya camps (for use directly with communities, reflecting the guidance above):

Audio community information for dissemination ONLY during signal 5-7 (when 2 flags are raised) - standard Bangla version / Chittagonian version

version / version Audio community information for dissemination ONLY during signal 8-10 (when 3 flags are raised) - standard Bangla version / Chittagonian version

3: Tools that may be useful after the cyclone has passed:

Specific post-cyclone audio messages - a selection of short messages suitable for micing or use on mobile phones.

More generic post-flood audio messages - a selection of short messages suitable for micing or use on mobile phones. The messages cover advice about water purification, drowning, hygiene, water-borne diseases, snakebites, care of cattle and treatment of rainwater. There are also some specific messages around care of pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

Video messages - three short videos covering advice on personal hygiene, water purification and water-borne diseases

Infographics - 29 different infographics on a variety of topics that may be useful for flood-affected communities. The infographics could be printed as hand-outs, used as posters or distributed through social media

Some of these communication tools were originally produced under the Disasters and Emergencies Preparedness Programme, which was funded by the UK Department for International Development.