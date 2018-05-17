CXB multimedia: Shelter strengthening and cyclone / monsoon preparedness

To coincide with the distribution of shelter tie-down kits, BBC Media Action has developed a series of multimedia products to assist in communicating the importance of shelter strengthening and preparedness in advance of the monsoon. The materials also provide detailed practical guidance about key shelter strengthening techniques.

Materials are primarily designed for use in information hubs or within community spaces and listening groups, to spark discussion; but could also be used by agency field staff, volunteers and others working directly with communities. For those community members with mobile phones, the content could be shared directly with them for future reference, using Bluetooth, SD card or other transfer methods.

Preview and download the different content here, or download the full package (.zip - 43MB).

Animated infographic - Rohingya language - 4'20" - Animation covering key preparedness actions and shelter strengthening techniques.

Audio package - Rohingya language - 4'50" - Conversation with Rohingya communities and local experts, talking about the importance of shelter strengthening and details of how to access materials and training.

Print infographic / flashcard - Set of seven flashcards detailing key shelter strengthening and preparedness techniques, with guidance notes (in Bangla) for facilitators. Also suitable for poster-size printing.

You may also be interested in the radio listener group programmes that have been produced about shelter strengthening. The entire set of programmes (on a range of different topics) are available here - shelter strengthening is particularly covered in programme 17 and programme 21.

These materials have been endorsed by the shelter sector and are part of an ongoing series of multimedia outputs being produced by BBC Media Action to enhance the range and quality of tools available to information hubs, listener groups and other community-facing information services within the Rohingya emergency response. The work is being delivered in partnership with Action Against Hunger and IOM; and is funded by Global Affairs Canada and the UK Department for International Development.

The radio listener group programmes are based on materials produced by Banglades Betar and are supported by UNICEF.