10 Sep 2018

CXB multimedia: Malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases

Report
from BBC Media Action, Shongjog
Published on 09 Sep 2018 View Original

The rainy season brings additional risks of diseases which are transmitted by mosquitoes, including malaria, dengue fever and chikungunya. The materials here are designed to raise awareness about the risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases and what people living in the camps can do to reduce those risks.

Audio messages (for loudspeakers in mosques and community spaces; and for use with hand mics):

Coming soon: a series of flashcards for use in face-to-face settings; and a short video explaining risks and precautions.

These materials are part of an ongoing series of multimedia outputs being produced by BBC Media Action to enhance the range and quality of tools available to information hubs, listener groups and other community-facing information services within the Rohingya emergency response. The content for these products was created in association with WHO, UNICEF and other members of the Health Risk Communication Task Force. The work is being delivered in partnership with Action Against Hunger and IOM; and is funded by Global Affairs Canada and the UK Department for International Development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.