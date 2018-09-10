CXB multimedia: Malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases

The rainy season brings additional risks of diseases which are transmitted by mosquitoes, including malaria, dengue fever and chikungunya. The materials here are designed to raise awareness about the risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases and what people living in the camps can do to reduce those risks.

Audio messages (for loudspeakers in mosques and community spaces; and for use with hand mics):

Coming soon: a series of flashcards for use in face-to-face settings; and a short video explaining risks and precautions.

These materials are part of an ongoing series of multimedia outputs being produced by BBC Media Action to enhance the range and quality of tools available to information hubs, listener groups and other community-facing information services within the Rohingya emergency response. The content for these products was created in association with WHO, UNICEF and other members of the Health Risk Communication Task Force. The work is being delivered in partnership with Action Against Hunger and IOM; and is funded by Global Affairs Canada and the UK Department for International Development.