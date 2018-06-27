CXB multimedia: Landslides

With the onset of the monsoon, landslides are becoming an increasingly severe risk within the camps. Based on messages endorsed by the CXB Emergency Communications Group, these Rohingya language audio products are designed to help agencies accurately and effectively communicate about three different aspects of landslide preparedness. The audio can be played to communities in outreach settings (through community mobilisers, info hubs, loudspeakers, etc). You can preview and download the audio files (MP3) here:

Product 1 - how to recognise the signs that a landslide might occur

Product 2 - how to reduce the risk of landslides occurring in the first place

Product 3 - what to do if a landslide happens

These materials are part of an ongoing series of multimedia outputs being produced by BBC Media Action to enhance the range and quality of tools available to information hubs, listener groups and other community-facing information services within the Rohingya emergency response. The work is being delivered in partnership with Action Against Hunger and IOM; and is funded by Global Affairs Canada and the UK Department for International Development.