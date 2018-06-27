27 Jun 2018

CXB multimedia: Landslides

Report
from Shongjog
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original

With the onset of the monsoon, landslides are becoming an increasingly severe risk within the camps. Based on messages endorsed by the CXB Emergency Communications Group, these Rohingya language audio products are designed to help agencies accurately and effectively communicate about three different aspects of landslide preparedness. The audio can be played to communities in outreach settings (through community mobilisers, info hubs, loudspeakers, etc). You can preview and download the audio files (MP3) here:

  • Product 1 - how to recognise the signs that a landslide might occur
  • Product 2 - how to reduce the risk of landslides occurring in the first place
  • Product 3 - what to do if a landslide happens

These materials are part of an ongoing series of multimedia outputs being produced by BBC Media Action to enhance the range and quality of tools available to information hubs, listener groups and other community-facing information services within the Rohingya emergency response. The work is being delivered in partnership with Action Against Hunger and IOM; and is funded by Global Affairs Canada and the UK Department for International Development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.