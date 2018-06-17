17 Jun 2018

CXB multimedia: Explaining the cyclone warning signals

The resources on this page are intended to help explain the cyclone early warning signals that are being used in the camps; and give Rohingya people advice about how to prepare, at each warning level. The resources are based on common messages developed by the Cox's Bazar Emergency Communication Group in collaboration with the Cyclone Preparedness Programme. All flashcards come with guidance text (in Bangla) to help fieldworkers use the tool.

  • Flashcard set A: overview - set of five pictoral flashcards giving an overview of the three levels of cyclone warning signal.

  • Flashcard set B: 1-flag - set of five pictoral flashcards with details about the "1-flag" warning signal and advice about how to react to it.

  • Flashcard set C1: 2-flag (generic) - set of 10 pictoral flashcards with details about the "2-flag" warning signal and advice about how to react to it. For use throughout the camps, except in Shamlapur.

  • Flashcard set C2: 2-flag (Shamlapur only) - set of 11 pictoral flashcards with details about the "2-flag" warning signal and advice about how to react to it, including advice specific to coastal areas of Shamlapur.

  • Flashcard set D: 3-flag - set of 9 pictoral flashcards with details about the "3-flag" warning signal and advice about how to react to it.

  • Coming soon - short animation in Rohingya language, explaining the three different early warning signals.

Agencies working to explain the early warning system to Rohingya communities may also be interested to look at the field discussion guide on cyclone early warning procedures, which is available in English and Bangla.

Note that these resources should not be used with host communities, because different advice applies for host communities, some of whom have access to cyclone shelters. Shongjog also has a collection of alternative resources for host communities, which are suitable for national use outside of the Rohingya camps and which are based on the national cyclone early-warning system.

You may also be interested in materials about shelter strengthening and household- and community-level preparedness for cyclones, storms and monsoon weather.

These materials are part of an ongoing series of multimedia outputs being produced by BBC Media Action to enhance the range and quality of tools available to information hubs, listener groups and other community-facing information services within the Rohingya emergency response. The work is being delivered in partnership with Action Against Hunger and IOM; and is funded by Global Affairs Canada and the UK Department for International Development.

