CXB: Acute watery diarrhoea

BBC Media Action has produced an audio PSA to assist in communication about symptoms, prevention, and treatment of acute watery diarrhoea.

The PSA has been produced for Rohingya people living in different camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The material is primarily designed for use in information hubs or within community spaces and listening groups, but could also be used by agency field staff, volunteers, and others working directly with communities.

Preview and download the content from here:

[20 July 2021] Audio PSA about symptoms, prevention, and treatment of acute watery diarrhoea, featuring a doctor from Gonoshasthya Kendra (GK) Hospital. (Rohingya language - 4'33") (also available without music)

This material has been produced by BBC Media Action in partnership with Tdh and is supported by UNHCR.