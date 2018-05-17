CWC - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Community Plans and Activities updated as of 07th May, 2018 [EN/BN]

The Working Group strategy is to ensure a two-way communication process between the humanitarian response and the affected people through consistent, coordinated and evidence-based approaches on language to empower women and men, boys and girls, as well as marginalized and disabled people, to get the information they need and provide feedback on their own priorities and concerns regarding humanitarian action.

The strategy identifies a set of activities in the framework of collective, common or coordinated services to be rolled out either during the ongoing emergency or in any acute crisis such as a disease outbreak or cyclone. These activities include support for field staff’s ability to communicate directly with both refugee and host communities using a wide range of communication channels. Channels are selected with due regard to community preferences, and include radio, audio, video, print, digital and face-to-face interactions to improve humanitarian response quality and be more accountable to affected people.

Radio capacity building and programming:

• The ‘Betar Sanglap’ radio programmes allow host communities to raise their issues with local government and humanitarian leaders.

• Training of national radio journalists from Radio Bangladesh Betar and Radio Naf on “peace and conflict reporting” – which builds capacity to report fairly and honestly for community cohesion, to avoid conflict and promote peace.

• Capacity development of Betar and Naf radio staff and volunteers in emergency broadcasting and messaging.

• Promotion of host community education programming which includes folk songs, entertainment with focus on adolescent engagement.

• Host community radio listener groups.

In Teknaf area • Emergency preparedness training sessions in combined sessions with Rohingya and host community.

• Active support of the para development groups promoting conflict resolution and joint decision making.

• Needs assessments with host communities around Unchiprang and Nayapara camps.

• Agency led community-based volunteers in Whykong host communities to promote community engagement and involvement.

General

• Training and capacity building of host community on inter personal communication and community engagement.

• Facilitation of community dialogue, court yard sessions and household visits by union level functionaries and partner organisations

• Strengthening community participation and social & behaviour change communication within the Local Governance for Children programme: this includes systematic ward level community engagement through various means to promote child rights.