CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 23 April 2020

Bangladesh

Restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak have resulted in governments refusing entry to boats of Rohingya refugees. On 15 April, Bangladesh authorities intercepted a fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal with nearly 400 Rohingya onboard; the refugees had been at sea for nearly two months since being turned away from Malaysia. Reports indicate at least 30 people died on the boat as food and water supplies diminished. The survivors have been taken to Cox's Bazar and placed in quarantine. On 16 April, the Malaysian military intercepted and pushed back a second boat, preventing it from entering Malaysian waters. The boat, which has 200 Rohingya onboard, has not been seen since. The Malaysian military provided food supplies to those onboard before pushing them back to sea and justified the response by saying the refugees could bring COVID-19 into Malaysia, where the entry of foreigners has been banned since mid-March. Bangladesh has also announced that as of 22 April they will no longer accept Rohingya refugees or rescue boats in international waters. According to MSF reports, as many as 1,000 Rohingya on three different boats are currently stranded off the coasts of Malaysia and Bangladesh.

DRC

Heavy rains over 16-18 April hit the eastern province of South Kivu, leading to flooding particularly in the city of Uvira and surrounding villages after the Mulongwe River overflowed. A Rapid Needs Assessment has not been published but provisional reports estimate 80,000 people have been affected and 77,000 displaced, while 3,500 houses were destroyed and 15,000 damaged. 36 people died and around 42 were injured. Roads, bridges, and WASH infrastructure were damaged and concerns have been raised about a potential cholera outbreak as the illness is endemic to the area. Response has focused on search and rescue operations and evacuations, and provision of shelter, drinking water, and NFI items. South Kivu has long-been affected by conflict and displacement. Currently the province hosts around one million IDPs and 50,000 refugees from neighbouring Burundi. Relocation of Burundian refugees in the province had to be halted because of the floods.

Myanmar

On 20 April, a marked WHO vehicle was attacked in Minbya township in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The WHO team was transporting COVID-19 test samples from Sittwe to Yangon when they came under fire from unknown assailants. The driver of the vehicle, an employee of the WHO in Myanmar, was killed and a staff member of the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sport was injured. The Arakan Army and Myanmar Military (Tatmadaw) have blamed each other for the attack. The UN, international NGOs, and many governments from around the world have condemned the attack and called for an official investigation. The incident comes at a time of significant escalation in the Rakhine conflict and just one month before the Myanmar government's deadline to submit its report to the International Court of Justice, outlining measures it is taking to prevent genocide in Rakhine.

