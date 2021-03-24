CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 17 March 2021

Bangladesh

On 22 March, a fire broke out in camp 8W of the Kutupalong mega camp, before spreading to camps 8E, 9, and 10. The exact cause of the fire is unknown. As at 23 March, preliminary, and unconfirmed, figures indicate that 11 people were killed, more than 500 injured and over 400 are missing. At least 10,000 shelters were destroyed, leaving 45,000 Rohingya refugees without shelter. This is the second major fire since the start of 2021, with the fire in Nayapara in January affecting close to 4,000 people. Immediate needs of the displaced people include food, WASH, and shelter. The destruction of basic infrastructure, including hospitals and food distribution points, will make it harder for those affected to meet their basic needs and access services in the long-term. Humanitarian response and assessments are underway.

Colombia

The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that the region suffered a 7.7% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic widened socioeconomic gaps. 34 million jobs were lost because of the pandemic, with an estimated 2.7 million small to medium enterprises closing in 2020. As a consequence, the unemployment rate increased by 2.6 percentage points across the region. Women, migrants, informal workers, and young people were the most affected by job losses. More women lost their jobs in 2020 when compared with men, in part related to school closures and the need to leave their jobs to take on unpaid work and responsibilities at home. Women represent the largest percentage of workers employed in the informal economy or in economic sectors hard-hit by COVID-10 containment measures.

Niger

More than 200 people were killed in two attacks in the regions of Tahoua and Tillaberi within one week. On 16 March, unidentified armed men attacked vehicles carrying passengers on their way home from the weekly market in Banibangou (Tillaberi), killing at least 66. On 21 March, 137 people, mostly refugees and IDPs, lost their lives when unidentified armed men attacked Intazayene, Bakorat, and Wistane villages in Tillia department (Tahoua). These were the third and fourth attacks exclusively targeting civilians since the beginning of the year. Armed group presence has reportedly increased in the area during the month of February, and has become semi-permanent in some villages on the border with Burkina Faso. Access to weekly markets has become a concern as the population are fearful of kidnapping, forced recruitment, sexual and gender-based violence, and deadly attacks. There are nearly 200,000 people, including 60,200 Malian refugees, currently displaced in Tahoua and Tillaberi regions, a 22% increase from 12 months ago.

