CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 12 January 2022

Bangladesh

A fire in Camp 16 of the Kutupalong camp, Cox’s Bazar on 9 January affected about 2,000 Rohingya refugees, including an estimated 750 children. Ten people reportedly were injured. The impact has been significant, with 370 shelters fully or partially destroyed. Around 30 host community households were also affected. More than 200 facilities including 116 WASH facilities and two learning centres were damaged. Displaced families have sought shelter with relatives in the camp, or have been displaced to Camp 15. Priority needs include shelter repair/rebuilding and access to cooking facilities. The cause of the fire is not known. On 2 January, a previous fire damaged a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Center (SARI ITC) in camp 20 Extension.

Ethiopia

Aid organisations were prompted to suspend operations in North West zone of Tigray region on 9 January because of drone airstrikes and insecurity. On 5 January, an airstrike hit Mai Aini refugee camp, killing three Eritrean refugees, including two children, and injuring four people. The night of 7-8 January, more than 50 people were killed and at least 30 people injured by an airstrike on an informal site for internally displaced people in Dedebit town. People staying at the IDP site had been displaced by conflict in Western zone. On 10 January, an airstrike killed at least 17 people and injured dozens in Mai Tsebri town. Response to the needs is likely to be challenging, given the suspension of aid operations and severe shortages of fuel, cash, and medical supplies across Tigray.

Nigeria

At least 200 people were killed and 10,000 displaced after a series of attacks by armed bandits in up to 10 villages of Zamfara state within the first week of January. The gunmen opened fire, looted shops, and burned down houses and crops. The attackers also stole around 2,000 cattle. Residents regained access to their villages on 8 January. The attacks follow airstrikes by the military on bandit hideouts in the Gusami forest and in west Tsamre village. The displaced people are likely to need shelter, food, and protection. Some people are still missing following the attack. Armed criminals known locally as bandits have been conducting attacks in Zamfara state for several years, looting property and kidnapping people for ransom.

