CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 10 December 2020

Bangladesh

On 4 December, 1,600 Rohingya refugees reportedly were relocated from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char island in the Bay of Bengal. The low-lying silt island is extremely prone to natural weather hazards including flooding and cyclones. The 300 Rohingya living there since April were all moved to storm shelters on the island when Cyclone Amphan struck the area in May. This raises questions around the safety and security of living conditions, and the adequacy of infrastructure if thousands of Rohingya are relocated to Bhasan Char. No international organisation has been granted access to the island and media outlets are consistently denied. Major concerns regarding access to healthcare facilities, livelihood opportunities, and freedom of movement have been raised, with the UN requesting access to the island for an independent evaluation. According to Bangladeshi authorities, the relocation is necessary due to overcrowding, refugee-host community tensions, and gang-related violence in Cox’s Bazar.

India

Cyclone Nivar made landfall on 26 November over southeast India. Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused flooding in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states, and Puducherry territory. An assessment of five districts in Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu and Nagapattinam) showed that access to food and water is a major issue, with people unable to cook or purchase food. Cases of diarrhoea and flu have risen but patients are having difficulty getting treatment because healthcare centres and hospitals are damaged. A number of COVID-19 cases were recorded, and there are fears of rapid spread as shelters lack space to social distance and insufficient handwashing facilities and water supply are reported. The lack of privacy in toilets and shelters means women and young girls face daily hygiene issues; power cuts further reduce their safety. Some of these needs are expected to be long term.

Yemen

Some 13.5 million people in Yemen (45% of the analysed population) were projected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or higher levels of food insecurity over October-December. The most affected governorates are Al Jawf, Hajjah, and Amran. Projections for January - June 2021 show this number climbing to over 16 million, including 11 million in Crisis, 5 million in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 47,000 in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). The main drivers of food insecurity in Yemen are conflict, high food prices, and the continuing depreciation of the Yemeni riyal. As food becomes more unaffordable many households adopt increasingly negative coping strategies such as reducing the number of meals or shifting to cheaper or less preferred food. IDPs and marginalised groups, such as the Muhamasheen and migrants, are considered the most vulnerable.

