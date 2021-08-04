CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 04 August 2021

Bangladesh

Flooding and landslides caused by monsoon rains have affected Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar since 26 July. More than 46,000 Rohingya refugees are affected, with at least 21,000 temporarily displaced within the camps as at 4 August. There is widespread damage to humanitarian facilities, infrastructure, and over 6,400 shelters in the camps. Immediate needs include distribution of NFIs, specialised protection services, and re-establishing access to damaged essential facilities such as latrines, tube wells, nutrition and learning facilities. Assessments continue and response is ongoing despite access challenges related to the flooding, landslides, and COVID-19 restrictions. Over 80,000 people from the host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts are affected; those displaced are staying in local cyclone shelters. Immediate recovery support is needed to overcome loss of livelihoods including fisheries and agriculture, and to repair damaged houses and WASH infrastructure.

Colombia

Severe floods in Arauca department have affected at least 47,400 people as at 28 July, of whom 5,972 are migrants and refugees from Venezuela. Severe damage to roads and bridges have hindered access to affected areas, leaving Arauca cut off from the departments of Boyacá, Norte de Santander, and Santander. The extent of flooding, volume of rain, and access limitations have made it difficult to tally the total number of communities and villages affected. WASH, shelter, food, and health needs are reported. Special attention is needed in rural areas of Arauca department, where crops and livelihoods have been severely affected. Needs assessment has not been possible in very remote areas such as Cravo Norte and Puerto Rondón, due to access constraints.

Ethiopia

The conflict in Tigray region has expanded beyond its borders, resulting in new displacement. At least 70,000 people have been displaced across Afar region since mid-July. Nearly 50,000 IDPs are staying with host communities in 10 Afar districts bordering Tigray, where the lack of resources and limited access hamper response. An additional 500,000 people in Afar who live in zones bordering Tigray are at risk of displacement. Displacement is also ongoing in Amhara region, but the number of newly displaced is unknown. IDPs are likely in urgent need of food, shelter, health, protection, and WASH.

