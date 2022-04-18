CPSS Rohingya Response Monitoring Dashboard, January - March 2022

Achievement in Refugee Camp (March 2022): Child Protection actors in Refugee camp provided 25,455 children (girls: 12,289; boys: 13,166 including 296 CWD) and 8,618 adults (women: 4,360, men: 4,258 including PWD:59) with CP services. This included 3,407 children who received structured psychosocial support and mental health services; 1,061 unaccompanied ,or separated children or children facing other protection risks who received case management services; 11,943 adolescents children received services including life skills, pre-vocational skills and resilience activities and peacebuilding skills.

Achievements in Host Community (March 2022): Child Protection actors in Host Community provided 8,598 children (girls: 4,432 boys: 4,166 including 83 CWD) and 1,935 adults (women: 1030 men: 905) with CP services during the period of March 2022. This included 539 children who received structured psychosocial support and mental health services; 144 unaccompanied ,or separated children or children facing other protection risks who received case management services; 5,529 adolescents children received services including life skills, pre-vocational skills and resilience activities and peacebuilding skills.