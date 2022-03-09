CPSS Rohingya Response Monitoring Dashboard, January - February 2022

February Month Response in Refugee Camp: Child Protection (CP) actors in Rohingya Response in Refugee camp provided 23,738 children (girls: 11,141; boys: 12,597 including 197 CWD) and 7,801 adults (women: 4,177, men: 3,624 including PWD:60) with CP services during the period of Jan 2022. This included 3,705 children who received structured psychosocial and mental health services; 702 unaccompanied, separated and children facing other protection risks who received case management services; 10,542 adolescents children received services including life skills, pre-vocational skills and resilience activities and peacebuilding skills.

February Month Response in Host Community: Child Protection (CP)actors in Host Community provided 4,627 children (girls: 2,324 boys: 2,303 including 22 CWD) and 859 adults (women: 467 men: 383) with CP services during the period of Jan 2022. This included 86 children who received structured psychosocial and mental health services; 140 unaccompanied, separated and children facing other protection risks who received case management services; 3,132 adolescents children received services including life skills, pre-vocational skills and resilience activities and peacebuilding skills.