CPSS Rohingya Response Monitoring Dashboard, January 2022

Response in Refugee Camp: Child Protection (CP) actors in Rohingya Response in Refugee camp provided 19,531 children (girls: 10,010; boys: 9,521 including 200 CWD) and 7,765 adults (women: 4,081, men: 3,684 including PWD:81) with CP services during the period of Jan 2022. This included 4,834 children who received structured psychosocial and mental health services; 961 unaccompanied, separated and children facing other protection risks who received case management services; 7,690 adolescents children received services including life skills, pre-vocational skills and resilience activities and peacebuilding skills.

Response in Host Community: Child Protection (CP)actors in Host Community provided 4,194 children (girls: 2,242 boys: 1,952 including 30 CWD) and 1,173 adults (women: 697 men: 476) with CP services during the period of Jan 2022. This included 399 children who received structured psychosocial and mental health services; 158 unaccompanied, separated and children facing other protection risks who received case management services; 2,215 adolescents children received services including life skills, pre-vocational skills and resilience activities and peacebuilding skills.