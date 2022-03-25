Cox's Bazar WFP-VAM Market Monitor, February 2022

Key highlights

• Whilst the nation is still struggling with the economic recovery from the disruptions of two years long covid pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and the accompanying sanctions on Russia have complex ripple effects across the markets in Bangladesh starting from the end of February.

• The cost of a typical food basket in February 2022 (1,101 BDT) remained considerably higher than the previous month (1064 BDT, January 2022) and the pre-Covid-19 level (839 BDT, February 2020) challenging the purchasing power of a household in Cox’s Bazar District.

• Mixed retail price trends were observed across the Cox’s Bazar district markets with most essential commodities exerting an upward trend. Prices of rice, red lentils, soybean oil, chickpea, egg increased while garlic, broiler chicken, salt and potato prices declined or remained stable.

• The current market characteristics may be threatened by the unstable prices of key commodities plausibly driven by multiple factors like the upcoming month of Ramadan, hoarding and price gauging, ongoing lean period, higher transportation cost and international price hikes.