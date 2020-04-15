Cox's Bazar WASH Sector technical guidance on disinfection procedures for COVID-19 response (non-health settings) - v. 02

General precautions when dealing with chlorinebased products

• Prepare chlorine dosing in an aerated space. Ideally a dedicated space to changing/wearing PPE should be identified, including a space for keeping and storing disinfection materials. Production of gases will anyway damage all carton boxes present in the same room, thus it is recommended to store HTH on its own in a separate area from general stock. After a while it will also damage its own carton packaging, thus long storage (more than 6 month) is not recommended for containers in carton boxes.

• Use gloves, goggles and facemasks when dealing with chlorine.

• Prepare mother solution and chlorine mix in clean, non-metallic containers, opaque and covered. Add chlorine to water, not the other way around.

• Calcium hypochlorite (70%) - HTH is preferred over Sodium hypochlorite. HTH solution can be kept for 3/4 days maximum, in an airtight plastic container/jerrycan1 . HTH chlorine powder for solution should be not taken directly from the 50 kg. bucket but stored in a smaller, tight container, to avoid chlorine to loose its effectiveness.

• If chlorine solution is prepared with Sodium Hypochlorite (bleach), it can be kept for maximum 24 hours