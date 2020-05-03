Bangladesh + 1 more
Cox's Bazar WASH Sector technical guidance on accountability in distribution procedures for COVID-19 response - v. 01
Attachments
Distribution of hygiene items, including MHM, together with food distributions and other distributions, will continue during the pandemic as "lifesaving" activity.
Objective of this document is to provide guidance on accountability regarding distributions. At the moment, there is no clear worldwide guidance on this topic.
This document is capturing recommendations some WASH implementing partners that have already modified their distribution modalities in light of COVID-19.