Cox's Bazar WASH Sector Core Facilitators Team (CFT) Terms of Reference - June 2020

Rationale of the CFT

The Core facilitators’ team (CFT) is a capacity building initiative, aimed to ensure effective, appropriate and context-relevant hygiene promotion activities within the WASH Rohingya response. The CFT consist of several national field staff from different WASH agencies and are organized into camp-level teams.

CFT members are selected by each single organization on the bases of the following recommended criteria: having leadership and communication skills (English is not a necessary requirement), self-motivation, representation skills, commitment and pro-activity. In case in a camp there are more than 1 active WASH agencies, at least 1 member per agency is ideally part of the CFT. The CFT size per camp is estimated be of 5 members.

Within a camp, a CFT will have a CFT team leader, in charge of representing the CFT and in charge of liaising with CFA/CFP and CiC. The leadership of the CFT at camp level is decided at camp level (it can be a rotation scheme or upon fixed appointment). The CFT at camp level should be gender balanced.

The CFT members are WASH staff regularly working in the response at camp; they are however a sort of response team, at camp level, activated in case of emergencies (outbreaks, floods...) or a team mobilized during times where a specific hygiene-related activity is necessary (for example: intensive HP awareness raising during animal sacrifices in occasion of Eid, emergency response such as COVID-19 response.

The CFT members are the team members, within each organization, that are encouraged to be prioritized to receive external trainings, capacity building initiatives, with the objective for them to cascade the acquired knowledge to the rest of the hygiene promotion team and community volunteers. This is ensuring continuity and knowledge management transmission.

The Camp Focal Agency (CFA) Camp Focal Person (CFP) ensures the liaison between CFT and CiC. When no emergency is declared, CFT are still encouraged to attend the monthly camp coordination meetings and one representative of CFT to attend HP TWiG meeting.

Situation based communication between CFT and updates of each other’s work takes place via WhatsApp group. Every message shared must be relevant and inspiring for everyone. The WhatsApp group is not meant to be a forum to exchange regular HP activities. Privacy in communication needs to be respected: no sharing names, locations and pictures of people without their consent. Relevant updates from WhatsApp group can them be captured by more formal communication among CFA, AFA and HP TWiG.