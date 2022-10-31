Cox’s Bazar Update | July - September 2022

UN special envoy on Myanmar visits Rohingya camps

On 23 August 2022, Noeleen Heyzer, the UN SecretaryGeneral’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, met with Rohingya women leaders during her mission to Cox’s Bazar. Women leaders shared their appreciation for ongoing support from the government and people of Bangladesh. They also shared their hope for a dignified return to their country.

The meeting took place at UN Women’s Multi-Purpose Women’s Centre in Rohingya Camp.

“The generosity of Bangladesh and host communities towards Rohingya refugees in their time of need conveys a critical need for greater international and regional commitment to burden share and ensure that the Rohingya do not become forgotten,” Special Envoy Heyzer said. “I will continue to advocate for greater leadership of countries in the region in supporting Bangladesh and leveraging their influence with Myanmar to create conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees.”

Heyzer was the Executive Director of the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM) from 1994–2007, which was later merged into UN Women.

