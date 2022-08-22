Cox’s Bazar Update | April - June 2022

UN Women share best practices with Rohingya camp leadership

The best practices of UN Women’s work were shared with the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner’s Office and the Commanding Officers of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar. The discussion session organized by UN Women in Cox’s Bazar on June 12, was attended by senior staff and leaders who manage and support the operation of the Rohingya Camps. The achievements and positive changes that have occurred in the Rohingya camps were shared, while a discussion focused on the importance of collaboration to ensure gender-responsive solutions in response efforts.

UN Women’s departing Head of Sub-Office Flora Macula said, "We appreciate your support and cooperation in addressing gender equality issues and working to mitigate gender-based violence in the Rohingya camp." She also stressed that women and girls are getting easy access to the camp-in-charge offices, which has made a significant improvement in responding to gender-based violence cases.

Shihab Kaiser Khan, Commanding Officer (SP), Battalion-8, said, "UN Women initially trained our officers, and now those officers are conducting training on gender responsive policing. It is a sustainable process, and moreover, our officers are now handling Gender-Based Violence cases more sensitively.“