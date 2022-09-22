Cox's Bazar: Tips for Protection Mainstreaming in Shelter and NFI Activities - September 2022

Introduction

This Protection Mainstreaming Tip Sheet is formulated to complement the Global Protection Cluster Protection Mainstreaming guidance and is adapted to the Cox’s Bazar humanitarian response. In developing this document, the Protection Coordination Team engaged closely with Protection Mainstreaming Focal Points (PM FPs) and the document has been endorsed by the Protection Working Group Task Team. The document has been shared with the Shelter/NFI (SNFI) Sector for revision so that technical aspects relevant to SNFI activities are taken into consideration and for endorsement of the tip sheet by the SNFI Sector SAG.

This tip sheet represents four key elements of Protection Mainstreaming (safety/security, meaningful access, participation and accountability to affected populations) and is adapted to different SNFI Sector activities. The contents are not meant to be exhaustive but present examples of key actions to ensure the integration of protection principles in Shelter/NFI interventions.

The actions below are relevant for both emergency and non-emergency shelter and NFI assistance for Rohingya refugees and the host community. Suggested actions should be considered during project assessment, design, implementation, and monitoring stages. Some actions are sensitive and may need to be referred to camp-level Protection focal points or to the Protection Sector in Cox’s Bazar.