Cox's Bazar: Sector Objectives and Response

SECTOR OBJECTIVES

Monitor and advocate for access to territory, prevention of refoulement, respect for Rohingya refugee rights, while enhancing continuous registration and documentation for all Rohingya refugee women, men, girls and boys, in order to ensure effective, targeted protection and assistance and work toward sustainable solutions. (SO1 & SO4)

Promote a community-based approach to the response, support community self-protection mechanisms and facilitate meaningful access to specialized services for persons at heightened protection risk, including girls, boys, women and men of all ages who have diverse needs and vulnerabilities, with the aim of mitigating exposure to protection risks, strengthening the resilience of affected communities in order to build skills for return and reintegration, and placing communities at the centre of the response, as well as by ensuring active and meaningful two-way communication between humanitarian actors and communities of concern, in line with Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) principles. (SO1, SO2 & SO4)

Support system strengthening together with Government and local partners, including local womenled rights organisations, promoting peaceful coexistence within and between the Rohingya refugee and host communities. (SO1, SO2 & SO3)

Ensure that boys and girls, including adolescents, facing life-threatening risks of abuse, neglect, violence, exploitation, and severe distress have access to well-coordinated and gender-responsive quality child protection services. (SO1, SO2 & SO3)

Improve access to quality survivor-centered services by responding to individual needs, preventing and mitigating GBV risks, and supporting women, girls and survivors of GBV in Rohingya refugee camps and targeted areas in host communities.56 (SO1, SO2 & SO3)