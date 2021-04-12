Cox's Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response - Child Protection Focal Point: Terms of Reference

Overview

In mid-December 2017, the Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) in Cox’s Bazar introduce “Child Protection Focal Point” system to coordinate CPSS camp level activities. This system has contributed to strengthening coordination and maintain a clear flow of information between the CPSS and the camp coordination structures. It has also contributed to a stronger referral mechanism in the camps as well as addressing children’s evolving needs and enhancing coordination for effective child protection response. The focal points have continued to coordinate with different stakeholders including: Child Protection actors; Protection focal points; GBV Focal Points, other sector focal points, CiCs and CIC support staff, APBN, law enforcement agencies and communities. Furthermore, CPFPs have been a strong pillar in emergency preparedness and response for child protection.

Objectives

The specific objectives of child protection focal points are-1) Support child protection by engaging all the sectors in the humanitarian response in line with the Joint Response Plan (JRP).

2) Improve child protection coordination among child protection actors, other sectors and agencies including government at camp level.

3) Strengthen referral including to case management staff for all children.

To realize this, the CPSS will ensure integration of child protection principles in all sectors to improve delivery of services that enhances safety, upholds dignity, and promotes and protects the rights of beneficiaries in line with the “DO NO HARM” principle. The Child Protection Sub-Sector will provide trainings, and technical guidance on child protection mainstreaming staff and partners across all sectors. This will be replicated by CPFPs wherever possible at camp level with field staff and volunteers.

Framework for Coordination

CPFPs will be guided by the CPSS coordination team and CPSS SAG which will develop standard operational tools, workplans, guidelines, and training materials on child protection to be used across the response and in the field. The coordination team will draft materials and guidance notes which will then be endorsed by the CPSS SAG to support CPFP in their work.

On behalf of CPSS, CPFPs will represent child protection in camp level coordination meetings and other sector meetings as appropriate.

The CPFPs will work closely with CP partners, Protection actors and other sectors including; Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Education, Site Management & Site Development, Health, Nutrition, WASH, Shelter & NFI, Communication with Community WG, and Mental Health Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) working group to ensure child protection is central to the humanitarian response. CPFP replicates the coordination structure at Cox’s Bazar and therefore falls under the umbrella of the Protection Sector together with the GBVSS.