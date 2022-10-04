Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #49 (Reporting period: 01/09/2022 to 30/09/2022)

HIGHLIGHTS
Four sites were added to the ETS connectivity network in September―there are now 58 sites connected to the ETS network across Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf and Ukhiya.
The first phase of a major system reconfiguration to accommodate a doubling in the number of ETS connectivity users was successfully completed and tested. The network user capacity is now extended to over 1,500 devices.
Approval has been received from the authorities to import the required telecommunications equipment to deploy a VHF network in Bhasan Char―the network will accommodate humanitarian security communications needs amid the increasing number of refugees relocated from Cox’s Bazar.