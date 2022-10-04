Bangladesh + 1 more

Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #49 (Reporting period: 01/09/2022 to 30/09/2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Four sites were added to the ETS connectivity network in September―there are now 58 sites connected to the ETS network across Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf and Ukhiya.

  • The first phase of a major system reconfiguration to accommodate a doubling in the number of ETS connectivity users was successfully completed and tested. The network user capacity is now extended to over 1,500 devices.

  • Approval has been received from the authorities to import the required telecommunications equipment to deploy a VHF network in Bhasan Char―the network will accommodate humanitarian security communications needs amid the increasing number of refugees relocated from Cox’s Bazar.

