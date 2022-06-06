Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #45 (Reporting period: 01/05/2022 to 31/05/2022)

The ETS was activated in Bangladesh in August 2017 in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every month.

Highlights

The ETS received a contribution of US$1 million from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA). With this contribution, the ETS in Bangladesh is now 59 percent funded out of a required US$1.7 million to deliver services in 2022.

In May, the ETS connected four new sites to the data connectivity network. There are now 47 sites connected to the ETS network across three common operational areas—Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf, and Ukhiya—with a total of 549 data connectivity users, which include 30 new users.