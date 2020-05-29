Cox's Bazar Refugee Camps at High Risk from COVID-19

Toronto, Canada - UOSSM calls on the international community to increase support for the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh. On May 14, the first COVID-19 positive case within the Rohingya refugee community was confirmed. 132 cases have been reported at the wider district level in Cox’s Bazar.

UNHCR has currently provided 820,000 face masks for healthcare workers in Cox’s Bazar, along with setting up numerous isolation centres capable of isolating up to 2,000 COVID-19 patients. An additional 18 ICU beds have also been set up in the Cox's Bazar main district hospital.

“Bangladesh is currently in a general lockdown but the camps are so over packed that social distancing is impossible. Due to the high population density inside the camps and the upcoming cyclone season, there is a strong need for additional preparedness. Medical facilities lack enough ventilators and PPE for the 900,000 Rohingya living in refugee camps should cases spread.” Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International

