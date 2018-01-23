Cox's Bazar: Nutrition Sector Dashboard (Sept 2017 to Feb 2018) as of 31 December 2017
SECTOR OBJECTIVES
Boys and girls under five and PLW have access to early identification and life saving treatment for acute malnutrition in affected areas for a period of 6 months.
Boys and girls under five, PLW and adolescent girls have access to nutrition services for prevention of acute malnutrition in affected areas for a period of 6 months..
Strengthen Nutrition Sector coordination for effective nutrition emergency response planning, implementation, monitoring and capacity building of partners.