23 Jan 2018

Cox's Bazar: Nutrition Sector Dashboard (Sept 2017 to Feb 2018) as of 31 December 2017

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (531.02 KB)

SECTOR OBJECTIVES

  • Boys and girls under five and PLW have access to early identification and life saving treatment for acute malnutrition in affected areas for a period of 6 months.

  • Boys and girls under five, PLW and adolescent girls have access to nutrition services for prevention of acute malnutrition in affected areas for a period of 6 months..

  • Strengthen Nutrition Sector coordination for effective nutrition emergency response planning, implementation, monitoring and capacity building of partners.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.