Cox's Bazar: Fire Incident in Camp 16, Situation Report – WASH sector – 10/01/2022 (10 am)

Main WASH actors for assessment and response: CARE, DSK, UNICEF At this stage, no other WASH actors need to be engaged in the response/assessment but could review their capacity to support the response in case need be (further communication on this issue) Thanks to UNICEF/WASH for the information shared and leading on the response with their partners. WASH partners should not seek additional funding from donors without a coordinated approach through the sectors/ISCG/IOM