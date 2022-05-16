Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Progress Summary, September 2021 to January 2022

Cox’s Bazar, a vulnerable district in south-eastern Bangladesh, remains a priority area for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The district, which has a Bangladeshi population of 2.65 million people, hosts the largest refugee camp in the world with 918 841 Rohingya who reside in 34 makeshift camps.1 The area is prone to monsoon landslides and seasonal cyclones.

FAO supports 146 340 beneficiaries and provides technical expertise to food security and environment sector partners through an integrated approach. In the transition from an emergency to resiliency response, FAO tailors support to the needs, priorities, and context of the affected populations with a focus on strengthening synergies between livelihoods and the environment.