Cox's Bazar - Bangladesh: IOM-WFP Joint Flood Impact Assessment (August 2021)

Key highlights

• From July 27 to July 30, extreme rainfall in Cox’s Bazar led to 39 km2 of flooded areas in Ukhia and Teknaf.

• As of 1st August, the floods had affected 46,545 Rohingyas; 21,000 Rohingya were displaced, and 6,418 camp shelters were damaged.

• In mid-August, IOM and WFP conducted a remote assessment in the camps and host community (HC) to estimate the impact of the floods and provide key information to provide early response to the future heavy rains related events and prevent their negative effects. for

• The assessment has focused on affected areas and the analysis and results have been referred to the affected households (HHs).

• Floods affected the livelihoods of 53 percent of refugee HHs who relied mainly on external assistance (79%) and daily causal work and of 84 percent of the HHs in the host community who mainly rely on daily causal labour and farming.

• After the disaster, HH income reduced compared to usual times. HHs with a monthly income of less than 5000 BDT increased from 69 to 88 percent in the camps and from 19 to 72 percent in the HC.

• Food storage capacity was not available in 67 percent of Rohingya HHs and 70 percent in HC HHs. After the disaster, the food stocks of 6 percent of HHs in the camps and 10 percent of HHs in the HC were not enough to sustain a day.

• Challenges for cooking were faced by 63 percent of Rohingya HHs and 75 percent of HC HHs, mainly due to lack of cooking place and fuel, but also lack of water in the camps and lack of food in the HC. Rice, fish and oil were the key food items with limited access.

• Physical barriers such as flooding, slope failures or drainage problems, limited the access to services of 89 percent of refugee HHs and 83 percent of HC affected HHs.

• In camps, HHs faced difficulties accessing sanitation (69%), accessing drinking water (63%) and accessing e-voucher outlets (61%). In the HC, 81 percent of HHs faced difficulties accessing markets, accessing water (59%) and accessing sanitation (76%).

• Because of the floods, accessing nutrition assistance was challenging for 29 percent of refugee HHs enrolled in nutrition programmes (50% of all Rohingya HHs) and for 68 percent of the HC HHs enrolled in these programmes (7%).

• At least one member experienced medical concerns as a result of the event in 21 percent of Rohingya HHs and 32 percent of HC HHs.

Most of them faced difficulties accessing health care, 74 percent in camps and 87 percent in HC.

• The floods led to the displacement of 36 percent of affected HHs in the host community and 26 percent in the camps.

• All affected HHs in the camps and 85 percent in the HC reported a house or shelter damage.

• A large majority of affected HHs, 82 percent in camps and 91 percent in HC, did not received any specific assistance as response to the event.

• Awareness of complaint and feedback mechanisms (CFM) was limited. Forty-two percent of Rohingya HHs and 87 percent of HHs in the HC did not know what to do if they wanted to ask for support, raise a complaint or question.

• Priority needs of affected HHs immediately after the disaster were shelter, security, food and water in the camps and shelter, food cooking fuel and security in the HC.