Cox’s Bazar Action Plan to Prevent and Respond to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse 2022

Outcome 1. Prevention. All United Nations staff and related personnel1 know the UN standards of conduct for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and understand their personal and managerial/command responsibilities to address sexual exploitation and abuse and other misconduct.

Outcome 2. Safe and accessible reporting. Every child and adult recipient of United Nations assistance has access to a safe, gender and child-sensitive pathways to report sexual exploitation and abuse (including through community-based complaints mechanisms)2 that lead to assistance, are appropriate to the context and accessible to those in the most vulnerable situations).

Outcome 3. Survivors’ right to assistance. Every child and adult survivor/complainant is offered immediate, quality assistance (medical care, psychosocial support, legal assistance, reintegration support).

Outcome 4. Accountability and investigations. Every child and adult survivor of sexual exploitation and abuse who is willing has their case investigated in a prompt, and safe way in accordance with a survivors’ rights approach.

Outcome 5. PSEA inter-agency country-level structure. The Resident Coordinator and SEG co-chairs are supported at senior management and technical-levels to lead, oversee, and deliver on the above four PSEA Outcomes