Cox’s Bazar Urban Vulnerability Assessment (July 2020)

1 Introduction

Cox's Bazar, a district within Chattogram division, predominantly relies on tourism and fishery related businesses. The district remains one of the poorest in Bangladesh and is highly susceptible to recurrent climatic shocks: approximately 33 percent of its population live below the poverty line (BBS 2017). Cox’s Bazar municipality, the focus of this study, is one of the upazilas within the district, and the most economically active hubs. It has 12 wards, with a total population of 447,210 (Census 2011, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics) of which 12.24% (around 54,739) lives below poverty line.

Cox’s Bazar witnessed its first official case of COVID-19 on 24th March and the first casualty on April 24, 2020. Cox’s Bazar was among the pioneering districts who opted for official lockdown from 8th April 2020 as a measure to contain the spread of the disease and restrict communal transmission. Following the lockdown, majority of the households within the municipality experienced substantial disruption on their regular income and livelihood opportunities. Limited to no access to income and livelihoods, insufficient economic capacity to access food and healthcare, poor diets, increasing adoption of negative copings strategies, and discontinuation of formal education remain major challenges.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a host of evidence has been generated depicting high vulnerability among urban populations relative to rural areas. The fragile urban set up fails in most of cases for the poorer workforce due to its inability to provide these populations with alternatives for livelihood sustenance as opposed to rural areas.

In June 2020, the World Food Programme (WFP) conducted a data collection exercise for the first round of Cox’s Bazar Urban Vulnerability Assessment to understand the impacts of the current crisis on the urban populations’ livelihoods, food security and overall welfare socio-economic vulnerabilities of the municipal community under the impact of the worldwide pandemic. The exercise was led by WFP’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) team, and remote data collection was supported by WFP’s Monitoring and Evaluations (M&E) team. The household contacts were provided by the office of the Mayor of Cox’s Bazar Municipality. This report presents the main findings of the assessment.

Broader objectives of the assessment were-