Cox’s Bazar Update | October-December 2021

In this edition:

Eliminating Gender-Based Violence in Cox’s Bazar was discussed during the 16 Days of Activism campaign

Acting against gender-based violence in Cox’s Bazar

Orange handprints to raise awareness against gender-based violence in Multi-Purpose Women’s Centres

Women and girls in Cox’s Bazar say "No to violence against women" and more...

Eliminating Gender-Based Violence in Cox’s Bazar was discussed during the 16 Days of Activism campaign

On November 30, as a part of the joint effort to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, UN Women, in collaboration with ActionAid, UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, and FAO, organized a joint event to address gender-based violence. The event was in line with the global theme of 2021 "Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!"

The event was attended by the heads of UN agencies' sub-offices, representatives from RRRC, ISCG, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, donors, sector coordinators, representatives from the Armed Police Battalion, NGOs, and INGOs, and women and girls from Rohingya and the host community. Guests discussed challenges and ways forward to jointly eliminating gender-based violence from all spheres of society. In addition to the discussions, a day-long fair was held, where products made by Rohingya and host community women were sold.