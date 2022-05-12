Cox’s Bazar Update | January - March 2022

Rohingya women share their stories with the Swedish delegation

A three-day visit to Cox’s Bazar by representatives from the Government of Sweden was conducted from March 14–16. The official visit was led by Matilda Svensson, Coordinator Humanitarian & Development Assistance and Paola Castro Neiderstam, Democracy, Human Rights, Gender Equality, and Rule of Law portfolio.

The visit included a discussion with UN Women and their partners regarding recent achievements and inspiring stories of change, a meeting with the Armed Police Battalion Commanding Officer, Shihab Kaiser Khan, on the importance of having women police officers deployed in the camps and the need for additional gender-sensitive policing training for police and a visit to UN Women’s Multi-Purpose Women’s Centre (MPWC) in the Rohingya camp, which is implemented by ActionAid and the host community implemented by Mukti Cox’s Bazar. The visit finished with a tour of the Women’s Market implemented by BRAC, where they participated in a dialogue session with UN Women Rohingya volunteers, students from the Second Chance education programme, and Rohingya women's representatives.

Later this year, UN Women is planning a major donor and implementing partners’ forum.