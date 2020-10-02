Cox’s Bazar: Upazila Profiles (September 2020)

Purpose of report

Three years into the Rohingya response, there remains a lack of detailed information on the communities of Cox’s Bazar district and their needs. Most information that does exist is limited to the communities bordering the Rohingya camps. The global spread of COVID -19 has expanded the definition of “host community” for humanitarians to include all upazilas in the district.

This review considers all eight upazilas of Cox’s Bazar. There has been a longstanding lack of investment in the district, particularly in remote upazilas like Ramu, Maheshkhali, Pekua, and Kutubdia. 2011 census data indicates a presence of health, food security and livelihood needs in these areas.

These upazila profiles provide contextual background on the Bangladeshi population in Cox’s Bazar district, in relation to the Rohingya population where appropriate, and highlight key information gaps. The profiles seek to provide a better understanding of the risks and vulnerabilities faced by Bangladeshi communities and to strengthen programming within Cox’s Bazar. They are not intended to measure the level of response.

Key Considerations