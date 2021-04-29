Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response Tip Sheet: Signs of child abuse

Child protection is defined as “All activities aimed at preventing and responding to abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence affecting children” The UN Convention on the rights of the child defines a child as any human being below the age of 18 years. A child might experience physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse and/or neglect. Please note that those types of abuse often overlap, so do the potential signs of abuse. The below table will help you safely identify a child experiencing abusive treatment and timely and safely refer him/her for an individual Case Management support or basic needs services.