Bangladesh + 1 more

Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response, Protection Tip Sheet on What to Do and What to Avoid

DON’Ts

  • Do not pressure/force a child to talk if he/she is not ready to talk.

  • Do not shout or raise your voice at a child.

  • Do not rudely and unnecessarily blame/criticize a child, as this is traumatizing and stigmatizing to the child.

  • Do not say “you are lying” to the children, this will build mistrust.

  • Do not say that their reactions are not normal because saying so will imprint it in the children’s mind that they are- who people say they are i.e. abnormal.

  • It is normal to have emotion, therefore when a child is expressing their emotion (crying, being angry) do not stop them from expressing their emotion.

  • Do not compare children, every child is unique.

  • Do not make the children and caregivers to unnecessarily wait for service at the facilities.

  • Do not hug or touch children.

  • Do not take inappropriate photos of children. Ensure to seek consent from parents.

  • Do not give presents/gifts to children at the facility.

DOs

  • Schedule and keep appointment time; that way children and caregivers will not have to wait for too long.

  • Keep the facility neat, clean and tidy.

  • Treat all children with dignity and respect. Greet them in the traditional way – by shaking hands, this gives them a sense of being respected.

  • Report anything that concerns you to CPFP.

  • Use child friendly language - Use child friendly tone - Use child friendly messaging (drawing/pictures)

  • Have child friendly gesture, posture, eye contact - Allow the child to talk - Respect their Opinion, Belief and Thoughts - Follow their pace

