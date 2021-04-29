Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response, Protection Tip Sheet on What to Do and What to Avoid

DON’Ts

Do not pressure/force a child to talk if he/she is not ready to talk.

Do not shout or raise your voice at a child.

Do not rudely and unnecessarily blame/criticize a child, as this is traumatizing and stigmatizing to the child.

Do not say “you are lying” to the children, this will build mistrust.

Do not say that their reactions are not normal because saying so will imprint it in the children’s mind that they are- who people say they are i.e. abnormal.

It is normal to have emotion, therefore when a child is expressing their emotion (crying, being angry) do not stop them from expressing their emotion.

Do not compare children, every child is unique.

Do not make the children and caregivers to unnecessarily wait for service at the facilities.

Do not hug or touch children.

Do not take inappropriate photos of children. Ensure to seek consent from parents.