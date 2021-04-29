Bangladesh + 1 more
Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response, Protection Tip Sheet on What to Do and What to Avoid
Attachments
DON’Ts
Do not pressure/force a child to talk if he/she is not ready to talk.
Do not shout or raise your voice at a child.
Do not rudely and unnecessarily blame/criticize a child, as this is traumatizing and stigmatizing to the child.
Do not say “you are lying” to the children, this will build mistrust.
Do not say that their reactions are not normal because saying so will imprint it in the children’s mind that they are- who people say they are i.e. abnormal.
It is normal to have emotion, therefore when a child is expressing their emotion (crying, being angry) do not stop them from expressing their emotion.
Do not compare children, every child is unique.
Do not make the children and caregivers to unnecessarily wait for service at the facilities.
Do not hug or touch children.
Do not take inappropriate photos of children. Ensure to seek consent from parents.
Do not give presents/gifts to children at the facility.
DOs
Schedule and keep appointment time; that way children and caregivers will not have to wait for too long.
Keep the facility neat, clean and tidy.
Treat all children with dignity and respect. Greet them in the traditional way – by shaking hands, this gives them a sense of being respected.
Report anything that concerns you to CPFP.
Use child friendly language - Use child friendly tone - Use child friendly messaging (drawing/pictures)
Have child friendly gesture, posture, eye contact - Allow the child to talk - Respect their Opinion, Belief and Thoughts - Follow their pace