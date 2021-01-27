Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response - Child Protection Sub-Sector Evaluation 2020

Introduction: The Child Protection Sub-Sector is seeking to improve and strengthen its work on an ongoing basis, it was therefore seen as important to get feedback from partners as to what was working well and areas of improvement. For this reason, an online survey was undertaken to provide insights into the views of partner organizations. COVID-19 presented a range of challenges for CPSS to implement activities, therefore, new methodologies were employed, and priorities shifted throughout the year. The current report is just a snapshot of what worked and what didn’t work as well, as well as some preliminary recommendations for 2021.

Methodology: Child Protection Sub-Sector capture the feedback from its partners on the evaluation for the work in the year of 2020. To capturing those responses, CPSS come up with online template by using ONA. Among the partners, 20 partner organizations had responded on the feedback. In the feedback, there are basically 15 questions asked to CPSS partners.

Responded Partners: Out of 32 CPSS partners, 20 partners responded on this survey and which is 63% of the total partners.

Limitation: The survey was done online with short timeframe for response. Not all CPSS partners responded to the survey.

Findings: Based on the feedback that CPSS received, the findings are in the below The primary areas of activities undertaken by partners is reflected in the table. It is important to note, however, that the critical services permitted due to COVID-19 restrictions impacted on the ability of partners to implement these activities in the ways done previously.

There was an increased reliance on volunteers and new methodologies employed to ensure these activities could continue in a different way. Awareness Raising,

PSS and adolescent life skills, and Case Management are the key priorities area of CP programs that CPSS partners are implementing. This has been a challenge due to restrictions in COVID-19 whereby only case management was considered critical service.