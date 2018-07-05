Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Health Sector Monsoon Situation Update No. 3 (25 June to 01 July 2018)

The current landscape where Rohingya refugees are residing is at high-risk of flooding and landslides during the monsoon season which is usually between June and September in Bangladesh. Landslides are frequent in Bangladesh’s hilly areas during heavy monsoon. The districts of Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong were ravaged by Cyclone Mora with widespread flooding and damaging winds on 30 May 2017 affecting 3 million people.

Due to the complex catchment areas and recently deforested camps where Rohingya reside, it is difficult to ascertain how this new terrain habituated by Rohingya will react this year to monsoon rains, flooding and landslides. Monsoon Contingency Preparedness and Response plan has been put in place and activated.

1. Context

Since the heavy rains that fell in Cox’s Bazar the week 10-16 of June 2018, rainfall has decreased considerably. In the past week, a total of approximately 202 mm were recorded by the Bangladesh meteorological department.

The below graph compares the total rainfall recorded in Cox’s Bazar over the past three weeks.

2. Impact of category 1 incidents

From 25 June to 01 July, the following incidents were reported through the site management incident reporting system.

In the past week, no health facilities temporarily closed due to weather events.

Road access through the main mega camp was reportedly obstructed for one day on 24th June due to deteriorated road conditions on the so-called army road. Access on all roads within Kutupalong Camp remains limited to 3-ton (net weight) trucks or less.

3. Response

Monsoon and cyclone contingency and response plan remains activated. The coordination under the health sector response coordinator is active and ready with the response plan.

Mobile Medical Teams are standby but none were needed to be emergency dispatched during this period. MMTs have set up in the Camp 20 Extension and in Jadimura to provide services to the newly arrived relocated Rohingya. MMTs are undergoing further training and field exercises to improve readiness. Laminated flyers describing the MMT’s role and contact details were disseminated.

Enhanced usage of EWARS for effective vigilance on water and vector-borne diseases of outbreak potential. Detailed analysis on acute watery diarrhoea was done to improve risk monitoring.

A joint meeting with WASH sector is taking place weekly on joint risk and response monitoring for water borne diseases.

Health facility damage or disruptions were monitored and compiled daily and shared with partners.

A daily report of facility closures and other key communications was compiled and shared with the health partner emergency focal persons.

Staff were stationed in the Civil Surgeon’s emergency control room to strengthen coordination.

4. Constraints

Surgical capacity to manage mass casualties continues to remain inadequate in the camp areas.

Current system to report injuries does not capture underlying cause; cause information critical for remedial health protection interventions.

5. Action Points