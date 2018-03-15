Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #5 (Reporting Period: 01/02/18 to 28/02/18)

Highlights

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Services for Communities (S4C) advisor conducted a 10-day mission in Cox’s Bazar to collaborate with the Communicating with Communities (CwC) Working Group (WG) on three inter-agency projects.

A telecommunications specialist from WFP’s Fast IT, Telecommunications and Coordination Support Services Team (FITTEST) deployed to Bangladesh to lead the upgrade of the common security telecommunications network in Cox’s Bazar to meet the needs of humanitarian responders.

The Regional IT Emergency Preparedness Officer conducted an emergency preparedness mission ahead of the monsoon season.

Situation Overview

As of 15 February 2018, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) reported 671,000 new arrivals in Bangladesh since the attacks by the Myanmar military erupted in late August 2017.

The refugees are now reliant on humanitarian assistance for food, and other lifesaving aid. The Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar is highly vulnerable, compounding generations of statelessness even before the severe traumas inflicted by this most recent crisis.

Population movements within Cox’s Bazar are fluid. The Government has allocated 2,000 acres of land in Ukhia for another refugee camp. With people already descending on Ukhia, humanitarians are moving fast to establish infrastructure and services in challenging conditions.