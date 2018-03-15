15 Mar 2018

Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #5 (Reporting Period: 01/02/18 to 28/02/18)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (431.37 KB)

Highlights

  • The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Services for Communities (S4C) advisor conducted a 10-day mission in Cox’s Bazar to collaborate with the Communicating with Communities (CwC) Working Group (WG) on three inter-agency projects.

  • A telecommunications specialist from WFP’s Fast IT, Telecommunications and Coordination Support Services Team (FITTEST) deployed to Bangladesh to lead the upgrade of the common security telecommunications network in Cox’s Bazar to meet the needs of humanitarian responders.

  • The Regional IT Emergency Preparedness Officer conducted an emergency preparedness mission ahead of the monsoon season.

Situation Overview

As of 15 February 2018, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) reported 671,000 new arrivals in Bangladesh since the attacks by the Myanmar military erupted in late August 2017.
The refugees are now reliant on humanitarian assistance for food, and other lifesaving aid. The Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar is highly vulnerable, compounding generations of statelessness even before the severe traumas inflicted by this most recent crisis.
Population movements within Cox’s Bazar are fluid. The Government has allocated 2,000 acres of land in Ukhia for another refugee camp. With people already descending on Ukhia, humanitarians are moving fast to establish infrastructure and services in challenging conditions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.