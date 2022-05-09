Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #44 (Reporting Period: 01/04/2022 to 30/04/2022)

Highlights

In April, the ETS connected two new sites to the data connectivity network. There are now 43 sites connected to the ETS network across three common operational areas— Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf, and Ukhiya—with a total of 519 data connectivity users, which include 27 new users.

A total of 939 VHF radio users utilized the ETS security communications network in April.

Two storms hit the country on 20 April and 22 April, leading to service disruption in four sites. The services were restored by the ETS within 24 hours.

Activities

Coordination

The ETS submitted two requests to the government’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) for the issuance of two Internet Service Provider (ISP) licenses in e-voucher shops and nutrition sites. Once issued, the ETS will be able to link these sites to the ETS connectivity network.

Data connectivity

The ETS connected two new sites to the data connectivity network in April. This includes new shelter management sites in Camp 14 and Camp 20. There are now 43 sites connected to the ETS network with a total of 519 data connectivity users. Two storms hit the country on 20 April and 22 April. During the first storm on 20 April, one of the telecommunications masts was affected, leading to a service disruption in two sites—Camp 4 in Modhuchara and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Hakimpara. The second storm impacted ETS services in the Modhuchara hub and Burmapara on 22 April. All services were restored by the ETS within 24 hours. The ETS installed a new telescope mast in the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Site Management office in Camp 18 to facilitate connectivity with new surrounding sites. This is part of an upgrade plan to expand microwave coverage for data connectivity services. Assessments were conducted in Camp 10 and Camp 12 in preparation to connect the sites to the ETS network. The team also completed an initial survey for four out of 14 IOM Site Management locations to determine the requirement to include them in the ETS data network.

Following user reports, general maintenance activities were carried out in Kutupalong Registered Camp (KRC) to stabilize and improve the connectivity services by addressing power issues. Connectivity issues were also addressed in an e-voucher outlet in Balukhali Makeshift Camp (BMS). To address a network outage, the ETS team conducted maintenance in the Burmapara site, testing solar power equipment and radio devices to determine issues with the network speed and access to connectivity. The team addressed the issue by installing new equipment on the site.

Security communications

A total of 939 VHF radio users utilized the ETS security communications network throughout April.

ETS helpdesk

The ETS helpdesk received and addressed a total of 53 ticket requests for assistance. These requests included support with incidents (33), ISP issues (3), user management assistance (12), site maintenance (2), and storms related issues (3). To improve communication between users and the ETS, and to keep sites informed about the data connectivity network updates, the ETS sent a total of five messages to the “ETS Announcements” group chat that alerted users of service outages and when the network was restored. The ETS also set up a second communications channel on a popular instant messaging application, to reach as many users as possible.